This year has been difficult for the entire world and even though COVID-19 is still around in the U.S I feel like schooling at the moment is slightly unfair. I believe that even during the COVID-19 quarantine, those who do not want to be in online classes because they do not learn well online should be able to do in-person classes.
I believe this because many students such as myself have been stressed out about online schooling because they do not learn well online, which consequentially affects their grades. For example, an A-B dual enrolled student may now be getting Bs and even Cs because they were somewhat forced into a method of schooling which could cause the student to be removed from the dual enrollment program and that is slightly unfair to the student because they were forced into online schooling which caused them to now be kicked out of the dual enrollment program, they worked so hard for.
I feel like this problem could be easily solved if we bring back more in-person classes and just take as many safety precautions as possible such as wearing masks, using plastic barriers, using sanitizer, etc. If those who want to do in-person classes perform better academically if they are in and in-person class I believe that academic fairness will return to both students who learn better online and students who learn better in an in-person class.
Mason Quick
Port Charlotte
