Two good people, how can this be?
Most of us like to believe we can determine who is trying to mislead us. However, there are occasions where we admit our failure. Both are ethical and honest; how can we understand what happened?
I believe the answer lies in the history of memory recall. Most of us remember the agony of having children claim their parents abused them, a teacher tortured them, and so forth. They were believable because they really thought it happened, they were not lying. This was a false memory.
Investigators know that a witness to a crime may be misled by a suggestion made during an interview that may cause them to really recall a happening that never actually did. Following the "false memory" issues we learned that during therapy, suggestions made by the therapist, in their building a patient's history, will ask about childhood trauma.
The above issues were resolved by investigation into the claims. If people named fail to confirm it, and it appears the event never took place, we call this a false allegation.
During the 1980s families and reputations were destroyed by prosecutors and investigators who believed it had to happen because the claimant was so sure it took place. Are we again failing to learn from the past and destroying reputations? Dr. Ford is a person who recalled an event while in therapy. The three witnesses she offered all said she was mistaken. In a normal world this would be listed as a false allegation by a well-meaning person.
Neil Purtell
Punta Gorda
