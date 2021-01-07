Editor:
How sad to see that so many Trump cult members and sycophants still exist. They write in to spew more of Trump's lies and fantasies. Some complain about the truth that you publish and imagine that the truth is lies.
One even provided a list of fascist and ultra-right wing propaganda websites and so-called news sites. Some of these sites publish grainy and out of focus videos that they claim are well-known Americans, usually Democrats, who have taken Putin to task, in despicable acts. Anyone should be able to see that these are fake or at best doctored videos. Then they repeat the propaganda.
Do they imagine that somehow if it is repeated often enough, lies will become truth? I suppose it does in their imagination. Knowing that our authorities track more than 100,000 foreign intelligence plants, often living here until they are activated, I wonder if those authors of these ridiculous letters are really foreign agents.
Richard Jacox
North Port
