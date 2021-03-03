Editor:
Our government recently gave me $600. Not enough to make a difference. Even the proposed $1,400 gift from our government will not really not make a difference either.
I have an idea on how to share the wealth. The government should give every taxpayer with the last three years of tax returns who make under $70,000 a year check of $50,000. This would immediately help our economy, help families with health care, rent or for a down payment on a home. This would give more power to the average working person.
I don’t think our representatives in Congress really want to do that.
Walt Deptula
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.