Editor:

Our government recently gave me $600. Not enough to make a difference. Even the proposed $1,400 gift from our government will not really not make a difference either.

I have an idea on how to share the wealth. The government should give every taxpayer with the last three years of tax returns who make under $70,000 a year check of $50,000. This would immediately help our economy, help families with health care, rent or for a down payment on a home. This would give more power to the average working person.

I don’t think our representatives in Congress really want to do that.

Walt Deptula

Punta Gorda

