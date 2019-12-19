Editor:
The question is being asked: What's the future of tourism in Charlotte County? Of course the well compensated consultant from Washington, D.C. explained the obvious: Charlotte County is a big county with many assets. He then jumps to an amazing conclusion: "clearly, Charlotte County does have distinct attractions for visitors, whether it be Punta Gorda restaurants and its nightlife, Charlotte Harbor and other natural habitats like Babcock Eco Tours, or Englewood with its Gulf beaches."
Aside from Babcock Ranch, many, many counties in Florida have the same "assets." The search should be for unique assets! Of which there are none in Charlotte County. Yet. The leaders of the community should focus on making Charlotte County livable and affordable.
This will require outside-the-box thinking like this: Make Charlotte County a tax haven for resident citizens. Over the next 20 years get rid of all taxes, fees, etc. — except for the ad valorem property tax. And recruit new, younger community leaders and vote them into positions of power.
How will this help tourism? It won't. Tourism isn't worth the effort of pursuing. The county has no unique assets. Tourism may come if the population is growing and disposable income is high.
Mark Van Patten
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.