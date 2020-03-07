Editor:

I decided to research the lies told by President Trump ."I did not have sexual relations with that woman Miss Lewinski." Oops, that was the lying king Bill Clinton under oath and just one of many.

Google Bill Clinton's lies for his litany of deceit. Then there was "If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor." Sorry, that was the tip of the anti-American Obama iceberg. Again Google Obama lies for his encyclopedia of untruth.

Oh, and there are also the slanted and plain misrepresentations put forth to denigrate President Trump in hopes of turning the electorate against him. Well despite any real or imagined faults he may have, he believes in America first unlike his liberal predecessors.

Al Dipre

North Port

