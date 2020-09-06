Editor:
In the spirit of the editorial view Aug. 28, why don’t you grab a hand and dare a two step to a great song: "AccenTuatAte the Positive." The rendition by Bing Crosby, or just as wonderful Ella Fitgerald’s, are sure to put a smile on your face and lighten your heart.
Ella Fitzgerald - "Accentuate The Positive" (The Harold Arlen Songbook).
A one an a two an a...
Lynn McKnight
Punta Gorda
