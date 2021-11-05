The collecting of coins, paper money and other numismatic items is an endlessly fascinating hobby. Numismatic items are a mirror of our civilization, they reflect political and social turmoil, artistic and cultural triumphs. Coin collecting is a hobby for all age groups and disposable income levels. To get full enjoyment of the hobby education is needed and that is where coin club meetings and shows fit into the equation. The largest coin club is the American Numismatic Association (www.money.org) but many communities have local clubs and shows.
The Charlotte County Coin Club folded up about 25 years ago and many of its members joined the Fort Myers Coin Club. The oldest and largest coin club in Southwest Florida has a monthly meeting the 3rd Tuesday at the Riverside Community Center in Fort Myers. The meetings offer an opportunity to not only meet new friends but to add to your numismatic collection or introduce your kids or grandkids to the hobby.
Some people who once were collectors or have inherited a collection want to know the value of the coins or currency that might be in a collection or want to fill some holes in their current collection. This is where a coin show fits into the equation. The next Fort Myers Coin Club Show (www.fmcc.anaclubs.org) is Nov 20. This one-day show is at the Masonic Lodge at 10868 Metro Parkway. The hours of the show are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to the public.
