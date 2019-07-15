Editor:
The Republicans freed the slaves and yet so many of the black population joined the Democrat Party.
Recently, some of the black Democrats are talking about reparations for slavery brought up to them by actor Danny Glover. They would have to collect from the Democrats, but they really should just join the Republican Party that has always respected them as equal.
We do not have discrimination today. Anyone can achieve their dream. The Democrats want illegal immigrants to walk in, cancel our health insurance, give everything to them free, which will end up costing all of us citizens a fortune. Why in the world would anyone want to change the wonderful world we have today?
The Democrats should learn from President Trump how to run a great government and one that is energy-independent for the first time in 75 years. He made America great again in so many ways and the people that follow him will help “keep America great” and other countries better behave or watch out.
The Democrats should stop listening to Fake News and listen to Fox News as they tells it like it is. We need to get our country back to supporting God, country and our American flag.
The Democrat Party today is full of socialists and we know how that ruined Venezuela. So, be wise and join President Trump and the Republican Party so we can “keep America great.”
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.