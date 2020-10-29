Editor:
Before fossil fuels produced electricity and powered all kinds of machines, automobiles, trains, ships and airplanes, most people lived lives of extreme poverty and despair in huts and ghettos, and men mostly died before the age of 40. Fossil fuels not only doubled the average life span, but brought prosperity and modern civilization to the western world. To think that any civilized, educated person would seriously advocate the elimination of fossil fuels is sheer madness.
I know that many good people have been convinced that we are in a period of dangerous global warming: some have even labeled the danger as existential, and that the only answer is eliminating fossil fuels. I doubt these people even understand what life was like for most people before the fossil fuel revolution, or that the current period of climate change is very modest compared to other similar periods.
There have been two warming periods wherein populations prospered and two cooling periods wherein populations declined since the time of Christ. The last cooling period ended about 1900, and the earth's temperature has only increased by 1.8 degrees F since then.
California provides a hint of the future and what happens when foolish people think that they can depend on solar and wind instead of fossil fuels to produce electricity – rolling blackouts, much higher costs and taxes, a deteriorating economy and thousands fleeing the state.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.