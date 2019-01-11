Editor:
I know this may be too early but I feel it to be too important. I as Americans hope you do also. Please!
Recently, two of the newest Democrats to be sworn into Congress called the president of the Unites States of America a (XXXX) and swore to impeach him. And one was a child immigrant from Palestine to the U.S.
What has the Democratic Party sunk too? Why would the Democrats even allow would consider allowing a person such as this to run for Congress? What has the U.S. sunk to?
The authors of the Constitution must be rolling in their graves. Despicable!
Robert V. Thompson
Punta Gorda
