I have been a Republican since I first registered to vote many years ago. I always believed that I was part of the party of Lincoln, but recently the party has become the party of Q-Anon and the Proud Boys.
I hope that the party can move away from this, and away from the politicization of our response to the COVID crisis. We now seem to get our public health advice and guidance from politicians and pundits, rather than the medical experts. Many people, the large majority of which polling indicates are Republican, have resisted masks and vaccines as an abridgement of their individual rights.
We are blessed to live in America, where we enjoy many freedoms, but we still have an obligation to abide by some restrictions that allow us to function as a society. John Adams wrote a pamphlet in 1776, entitled "Thoughts on Government, Applicable to the Present State of the American Colonies." He wanted our new government to be a republic, but stated that the new government would have to be founded on the principle of virtue. He defined virtue as the willingness of people to sacrifice their private interests for the sake of the public.
This idea seems more appropriate than ever today, and I hope we can learn something from the wisdom of our Founding Fathers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.