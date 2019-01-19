Editor:
A letter published Jan. 16 stated the Electoral College favored states with small populations.
If the Electoral College didn't exist voters from states such as Wyoming would have no influence at all in Washington, D.C. The prospect of California dictating to the rest of us is frightening. This is another example of the wisdom of our Founders.
Casey Berens
Punta Gorda
