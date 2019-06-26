Editor:
The honorable founders "who wrote and assembled the system of fundamental principles according to which a nation is governed, the Constitution of the United States," would be totaled ashamed of our Democratic Party, as our Democrats want to perform antics, then govern for the people.
The old man who had his picture taken with such humor, eating a piece of chicken, was an act that was strictly juvenile. The honorable Attorney General William Barr, no way and no how deserved to be talked to or trashed in such a barbaric manner. His experience and knowledge of the Constitution of the United States is honorable compared to the elementary knowledge the Democrats displayed.
You and your Democratic children's antics were like spitting into the eyes of our Founding Fathers which brought them to their knees, with soft tears slowly sliding down their cheeks in disbelief at what was happening to their labor of love. With the spit in their eyes and the tears on their cheeks, you then rubbed the Constitution in their faces, which absorbed the antique ink to smear their faces of honor.
President Donald Trump is our only hope of bringing our Founding Fathers back to their stance of honor with hope once again. President Trump has more love, hope, dreams, ambition, knowledge and desire for "we the people" in his little finger than the Democrats have in their snake-in-the-swamp bodies.
Joan Pence
Punta Gorda
