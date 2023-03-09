Our democracy’s success depends on the honesty and fairness of media in this country, but it has now been revealed, by legally acquired communications between senior employees of Fox News, that they purposely broadcast lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 elections in order to please their fans and appease Donald Trump.
You can’t get more biased than a major network conspiracy to deceive Americans in order to keep their ratings up and the advertising revenues flowing. You might think that this doesn’t matter or don’t care whether the truth is sacrificed in order to validate your personal political views. Just remember, this is your swimming pool and it won’t take a huge effort to pollute the water.
Fox isn’t a source of truthful journalism. Much of their product is politically motivated misinformation. The prime-time hosts at Fox are being handed scripts to do just that, in a pathetic and thoughtless campaign to misdirect viewer opinions.
This is coming to light in the lawsuits surrounding the Dominion voting systems debacle, which is going to cost Fox a hefty financial penalty. More important than the dollar cost, however, is the stark reality that Fox is being publicly outed as a highly biased political operation, not a news organization.
Their most prominent personalities are hucksters who gaslight viewers and get compensated in tandem with the network’s ratings – hardly an incentive for truthful reporting of the news.
Judges and juries will have the last word in this dissing contest.
