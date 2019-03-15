Editor:
Another biased, inaccurate article by Leonard Pitts. Fox News/Opinions is the only fair media. The other channels and newspapers (even this one) are just a 24/7 Trump-bashing political arm of the Democrat Party.
President Trump is criticized as he tries to solve decades old problems. Check out the Walk Away Campaign by Brandon Straka and his video, " The Great Awakening." I cannot support favoring illegals over citizens, killing babies and socialism.
The silent majority cannot be silent any more. We must speak up to save this great country.
Annette Massey
Port Charlotte
