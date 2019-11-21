Editor:
I have abandoned the "mainstream" media for my news sources. I get the Sun for local news, sports and the comics. I only glance at its' national news reporting which is highly selective and blatantly spun.
I have come to rely on Fox Cable News, which has nearly twice as many viewers as CNN and more than twice as many as MSNBC. This is not surprising since MSNBC is a devoted and unabashed political advocacy while CNN is a political advocacy pretending to be a reliable, neutral news agency. I watched CNN for many years before concluding that it selectively reports news and spins the news it reports.
This has reached a fever pitch since Donald Trump was elected. What is really amusing is that CNN supported Trump during his campaign for election, hoping to contribute to the nomination of a weak candidate for Hillary. Surprise, surprise.
I confess that I am a moderate conservative in my political beliefs, but I have found that Fox News, while some, but not all, of its' pundits are committed conservatives, its' news reporting is complete, without spin and with very strong representation of both sides of the political spectrum, in its' opinion segments.
Bill Brand
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.