As part of its lawsuit against FOX News, Dominion Voting released a number of internal communications between on-air FOX personalities. Starting just after the 2020 election, FOX has continually pushed Trump’s lie that the election was a “fraud.” The released communications show that FOX kept supporting the lie even though they knew Trump’s allegations was not true.
FOX host, Sean Hannity, testified, “That whole narrative that Sidney (Powell) was pushing. I did not believe it for one second.” In a text exchange between Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, Carson said, “Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It’s insane.” Ingraham responded, “Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy.” They knew both were lying. Yet, Powell and Guiliani still continued to appear on their shows.
Why would any on-air host, or, for that matter, an entire news organization, continue to have guests speak on their broadcasts when they knew the guest is lying? The answer may be found in another message from Carlson about a FOX reporter, Jacqui Heinrich. She had the audacity to fact check claims about election fraud. He said in a tweet to Hannity, “Please get her fired. Seriously…What the F****? I’m actually shocked…It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It’s measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down. Not a joke.” Apparently, they were afraid that FOX would lose viewership if they actually started reporting the truth.
Is it possible that FOX News should be renamed FAUX News?
