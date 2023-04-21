We are not a banana republic where powerful people are not held accountable for violating laws. Donald Trump was indicted and will be tried according to the laws of our country that are applied equally to all.
The real crime of Trump was his repeated insistence that the 2020 election was fraudulent and his unwillingness to accept the result. A healthy democracy depends upon the peaceful transfer of power and Trump has single handedly undermined the confidence voters have in our election process. He even attempted to overturn the election by asking voting officials to change votes and creating alternative electors to vote for him instead of the real winner.
Fox News is now being rightfully sued for promoting the election fraud conspiracy theory that it knew was dishonest. Fox did it to appeal to its viewers who refused to accept the reality that there was no significant fraud and that Biden won fair and square. Fox will now have to admit that there was no fraud.
The idea that Fox is fair and balanced is beyond ridiculous as we now know their owner’s goal was to elect Republicans. This was revealed in numerous damaging internal communications. The lawsuit has shed a bright light on the dishonesty of Fox News, but you will not get the full story if your sole source of news is Fox.
The best news source is the written words from the mainstream media, including the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and The Daily Sun.
