Here is some information for the ill-informed. According to the Nielsen ratings, the following are the average number of viewers daily in prime time, and in daytime cable news for 2019.

Prime time FOX, 2.481 million

MSNBC/CNN, 2.725 million

Daytime FOX, 1.394 million

MSNBC /CNN, 1.639 million

Total day+prime time FOX 3.875 million

MSNBC/CNN 4.364 million

The liberal news channels have an average of 489,000 more viewers daily then Fox.

Some people find it easier to believe everything they hear on Fox, I chose to check facts, not Fox.

Jean A. DelBonis

Rotonda West

