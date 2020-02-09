Editor:
Here is some information for the ill-informed. According to the Nielsen ratings, the following are the average number of viewers daily in prime time, and in daytime cable news for 2019.
Prime time FOX, 2.481 million
MSNBC/CNN, 2.725 million
Daytime FOX, 1.394 million
MSNBC /CNN, 1.639 million
Total day+prime time FOX 3.875 million
MSNBC/CNN 4.364 million
The liberal news channels have an average of 489,000 more viewers daily then Fox.
Some people find it easier to believe everything they hear on Fox, I chose to check facts, not Fox.
Jean A. DelBonis
Rotonda West
