Editor:
A letter writer doesn’t know that God has been in the U.S. Declaration of Independence since 1776. Our country was founded with the word of God. All 51 states mention God in their state constitutions. So no one should be offended that so many of us are Christians. They helped make America great like President Trump and in 2020 he can make it great again! Don’t judge anyone including Justice Kavanaugh by years ago, but what they have done since then.
Many Democrats criticize Fox News. They must watch fake news channels. A letter writer said that our president told three U.S. born congresswomen of color to go back to where they came from. He probably meant they should go back to their state, not Washington D.C. If they like America so much, why are they always criticizing it? If President Trump is racist, why is he helping everyone regardless of color? So many of us whites grew up years ago in states where we went to school with black people and treated them the same as whites. My husband and I were two of them and we all respected each other then and now and we watch Fox News.
The Republicans aren’t name callers, the Democrats are and they put party before country… especially those Democrats in government that have walls around their homes, but do not want walls at the border. Democrats want to take our guns. Chicago no guns allowed and has the most crimes. Wise up Democrats!
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
