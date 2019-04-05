Editor:
Last time I checked, Florida Power and Light was a for-profit business. As such, just like with other for-profit businesses, improvements to their facilities and equipment is on them. The same is true for meeting government rules and regulations. And they are within their rights to charge as they see fit.
But, wait, they are not really a not-for-profit business because the Public Service Commission holds sway in how they operate and the public is further protected because they are a monopoly.
The whole history of monopolies is a lot of the problem. But, in fairness, the public's dependence on all utilities has put that same public in a vulnerable position.
I find my electric service to be very reliable and reasonable. I don't view FPL as the whole problem, while I acknowledge the cozy relationship between FPL and the state. If we, the people, want a tougher, more resilient electrical delivery system, we must understand that it comes with a cost. It is not a license to gouge but a reasonable increase for that security is just that-reasonable.
Carl Hastings
Englewood
