Editor:

I just received my first FPL bill for 2022. I knew it was going up, but I didn’t realize I’d be gouged this much.

My kw usage was 17 higher, or 2.2%. My bill was 23.77% higher! After subtracting the 2.2% it appears my FPL bills will now be over 20% higher. Talk about taking advantage of us.

Bill Loughan

Englewood

