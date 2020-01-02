Editor:
It’s unfortunate you chose to print a single customer’s complaint on trying to view his bill in your Dec. 25 letters to the editor. Foremost, we strive to ensure that every one of our more than 5 million customers has a good experience with us. Our 91% customer satisfaction rating indicates that we are doing a very good job supporting our customers’ expectations.
Florida Power & Light Company is committed to meeting our customers where they want to be met. As such, we have developed many methods that provide customers with quick and easy access to their account information and monthly bill, as well as ways to help reduce their energy costs, which we are proud to note are 30% below the national average. We handle almost 20 million phone calls a year. Our website and mobile app get nearly 84 million visits each year. And, we annually process more than 14 million customer payments using these two applications.
In all, that’s more than 100 million customer interactions each year – the vast majority of those are good. We’re certainly sorry for Mr. Esser’s experience. But, it’s not indicative of the FPL customer experience.
FPL prides itself on using technology to provide clean, reliable power to customers at the lowest possible cost. That technology also helps us efficiently provide award-winning customer service in an ever-changing communication and business environment.
Rosi Prieto
Senior director of Customer Care Operations
Florida Power & Light Company
