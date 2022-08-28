Voting is a right guaranteed under the constitution and bill of rights. Voting is not mandatory.
Too many Americans failed to vote for various reasons, some due to the fact past elections are not always decided by the voter, but by the voter counters! In 2020 there was enough smoke to make honest persons of at least average intelligence, ask the question: what happened in several swing states in the middle of the night, when one candidate was waiting by a wide Morgan, when election counters went home for the night, to the next morning, when a mass of new votes were found which resulted in a slim victory for the other candidate?
Charlotte County, in the first three days (open 12 hours daily) of “early voting” only 447 voters (not counting mail-in ballots) voted at the Charlotte in the county library. Why so few and at what cost to our taxpayers?
France, one of the most liberal countries in Europe, conducts its national elections on its election day and only uses paper ballots. Voters must show photo ID and sign document before casting their vote on paper ballots, then placing them in a envelope and counted by hand on election day. France has not had an issue of voter fraud in generations; outlawing mail-in ballot in 1975, if it can work for nearly 50 million registered voters in France, why not in the USA? Are we so incompetent or is it too difficult/inconvenient for those who plan to steal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.