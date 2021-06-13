Editor:
In reference to free electricity at charging stations for electric automobiles, I am appalled that Punta Gorda's City Council would even consider it.
I buy a car that uses gasoline, and I have to buy my gas for it. Electric car owners have to pay for electricity at their homes, why should the taxpayer have to pay for the electricity at the charging stations. As far as visitors, they have to pay for gas why should they get free electricity. That is a kind of discrimination.
Michael Nagel
Englewood
