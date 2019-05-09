Editor:
“Remove profits from health insurance.” What a horrible misstatement of how the free market system works.
The source of energy that drives this great country is the fact that if you can produce something that someone wants at a lower cost than it is available for, you can add a small amount called profit.
Another wonderful thing about this system is that you can do whatever you want with the profit you make. All of the large companies in the world decided to use some of their profits to produce something else that makes a profit. This is called the profits motive. If you take away the ability to make a profit and keep it, you remove the motive.
The ultimate lack of motivation is your suggested government-run health insurance. I will agree with you that a government-run health insurance program is better and cheaper for the country as soon as you show me a government-run program that met its objectives on time and at a lower than predicted cost.
Bill Folchi
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.