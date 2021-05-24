Editor:

A vulgar display of wealth seems to be the norm nowadays. The problem is that now it's coming from the White House. Biden and company are throwing money around like it's confetti.

What they're really doing is buying more votes and will soon have millions of dependent slackers who will vote for anything that doesn't require any semblance of real work. This will ensure the Democratic party dominance to the very end. And it will not be long before our nation is no longer free or democratic. Once it becomes time to pay the bills, our so-called elected officials will begin seizing corporations and business assets claiming they must be owned in national interest and not by the greedy few capitalists, much like how it is in places like Russia and China.

You say you can't believe this dribble ? I guess I'm too old. I started my working life when I was 14. You needed "working papers" signed by your parents (remember them)? Oh they're people who actually raised children and nurtured them into responsible adults. Maybe that's why I find it so offensive that more and more people want handouts instead of working and applying themselves to obtain independence, freedom if you will.

Big government isn't the solution, Big government is the big problem and when politicians start throwing your money back at you, it's no longer government, it's control. Here sheepy, sheepy,

Thomas Cook

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments