Editor:
In the fall of 1999 Tom Ferrara, myself and other members of that Sacred Heart Conference of St. Vincent de Paul attended the yearly National Convention of St. Vincent de Paul. On the program was a presentation by the conference out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on how to set up a local free pharmacy.
When we returned, Tom Ferrara flew to Baton Rouge to investigate how to set up a St. Vincent de Paul free pharmacy for Charlotte County. With the support of Dr. Mark Asperilla and many wonderful Charlotte County doctors, including Dr. David Klein, St. Joseph Hospital, pharmacists and many volunteers we received the approval of the State Board of Pharmacy on May 17, 2000 for the St. Vincent de Paul Free Pharmacy.
This is a simplified account of the very complicated process of how Tom Ferrara and others started what years later became the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Clinic.
Thank you Virginia B. Andes.
George Burke
Former Director
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.