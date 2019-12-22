Editor:
Many do not understand the purpose of a free press.
Some think the press should be cheerleaders for the government; supporting its policies and practices.
To protect itself, government prefers opaqueness to transparency . The Florida "Sunshine" Law: adjust with an exemption here, a tweak there; and voila it's the "Cloudy" Law. Government becomes less transparent, shielding itself from the people. A transparent government still needs constant watching.
One of the major aims of government is to perpetuate itself. First: get elected. Second: get reelected. Third: say/do anything to accomplish One and Two.
A free press is needed when government ignores transparency and flies under the radar. Government does not like scrutiny. They run for cover like cockroaches when the lights come on. A free press will shine a light in darkened corners. A free press will hold government officials' feet to the fire. A free press should make our political leaders uncomfortable. It does not give government a free pass.
News becomes "fake" when it exposes lies, untruths, deceit, unethical behavior, and outright criminal behavior. The louder they squeal "fake" the closer the truth.
“Dissent is the highest form of Patriotism.” TJ
“Patriotism is supporting your country all of the time, and your government when it deserves it.” AL
“It is the press, above all, which wages a positively fanatical and slanderous struggle, tearing down everything which can be regarded as a support of national independence, cultural elevation, and the economic independence of the nation." AH
John J. Marshall
Englewood
