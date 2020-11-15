Editor:
In the Nov.13 edition of the Charlotte Sun, a letter writer claimed that “the free press is the enemy of the people.” He could not have been more wrong.
Newspapers serve many functions that we, the readers, want and need. In addition to being responsible for publishing information associated with everything from the economy to the entertainment industry, they also keep records so we know who was born/died, who got married/divorced, who won the game, etc. They include advertising so we know what's on sale and events that we may want to attend. But, first and foremost, the news media are charged with being the political watchdog by monitoring and reporting on the government’s activities.
Without the media, we wouldn’t know what’s going on in Washington, D.C., Tallahassee, or Charlotte County. They are to report on these events without bias, although that is inherently difficult (try writing one paragraph without inserting your own opinions; it’s not so easy). Without newspapers, readers would not know what our neighbors think, as is evidenced by the fact that the Sun published the gentleman’s letter, even though it is a direct criticism of their own industry, the free press.
So, before you disparage the free press, think about all it does for us.
Evynn Blaher
Deep Creek
