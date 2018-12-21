Editor:
Imagine where we would be today without the press and those reporters who seek out the truth and place themselves at risk and even die doing their job. Without this freedom we would become just another dictatorship.
We all need to remember that President Trump started out in New York using the press and reality TV to develop his image. Today, he calls that same press, “enemy of the people.” Why? Because they are exposing him for what he is, a liar and a conman.
In New York he was able to manipulate the press, take advantage of his sub-contractors, litigate his business dealings through lawsuits and lawyers and bully and lie to everyone around him. He answered to no one and believed he could do the same in government.
Surprise, that same press will now become his downfall. I truly believe that Mr. Trump did not believe he was going to win the presidency and was ill-prepared to be the leader of the free world.
What made him successful in business is now coming back to destroy him in politics. You cannot lead by intimidation or belittling your allies. You cannot continue to lie to your people and the rest of the world and expect them to respect you. You are not that smart and America is now understanding what happens when 90 million voters don’t vote.
We have checks on power within our Constitution, but our Congress has relinquished that power. But not our free press.
George Baillie
North Port
