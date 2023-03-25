One of the most important freedoms that we have is our right to free speech. Indeed, our founding fathers made sure of that by making it the very first amendment to the constitution. This right has been protected by the Supreme Court on numerous occasions, most notably in the Court’s 9-0 decision in New York Times v. Sullivan.
In Sullivan the Court ruled that in order for a “public official” to prevail on a defamation lawsuit against a newspaper, the official must show “actual malice” or “reckless disregard for the truth.” The Court was concerned about any “chilling effect” on First Amendment rights, noting our: “profound national commitment to the principle that debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust and wide open.”
However, Governor DeSantis is pushing a proposal that would ignore the Supreme Court’s decision and make it easier for public officials to sue for defamation.
This proposal is a direct attack on our First Amendment freedom, is unconstitutional and only serves to insulate Florida public officials (for example, Governor DeSantis) from unwanted criticism.
DeSantis claims that Florida is a “Free State.” However, if this proposal passes, Florida will become the land of the intimidated, bullied and unfree.
This proposal should have never been made, but having been made. It should be tossed into the trash can where it belongs.
