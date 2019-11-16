Editor:
My wife and I attended the air show in Punta Gorda, on Nov. 1-2.
On Nov. 2, we visited the Military Heritage Museum tent to say hello. I was enjoying a pleasant conversation with one of the MHM volunteers — he saw I was wearing a Trump hat. We did not agree on much, but we both respected each other's opinions. I was finishing my chat, when another volunteer, who appeared to represent the museum, approached and said he was tired of hearing about Trump, and that if I supported him, I was un-American.
The other guy I was chatting with about Trump, spoke up to him to say I was a veteran, and a museum supporter, and that he and I were enjoying our conversation. I added that I was enjoying my right to free speech, and this other scumbag said heck with my rights, and if I was a veteran who supported Trump, I was still un-American. I went off with many expletives as he walked away. I tried telling him that I had family who is serving, and family who had served in Vietnam and Korea, and many who had fallen for him to have his opinions, but that he should have kept them to himself.
In closing, this man was not representing the museum, the military, or our vets too well, to have spewed this hate towards me. But as a result, my family and I will no longer support this museum.
Bill Flammer, Jr.
Port Charlotte
