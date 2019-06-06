Editor:
The Sun's June 2 editorial demonstrated obvious misplaced loyalty to local government and its employees by attacking freedom fighters working within their rights to protect the First Amendment of the Constitution.
Andrew Sheets, was the only named defender of the First Amendment in the editorial that described him and unnamed others as muckrakers, questionable actors, provocateurs, annoying, creepy, wacky world view, conspiracy, harassment and skulduggery.
Why would the Sun so obviously target Sheets as the only named muckraker and provocateur in the editorial? Aren't government employees actually the provocateurs by demanding the patriots give up their right to film? Why would the Sun defend local government's stifling the freedoms of the people? Why would the Sun not defend the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that has served as the law of the land for almost 230 years?
Rule No. 7 of the CC Facility Rules was changed May 6, 2019, prohibiting "audio or videotaping" anywhere inside county buildings. See for yourselves and ask for a copy of the new Facility Rules.
Public servants should want to uphold the First Amendment and should be proud to provide efficient and friendly service to the public. Leaders of our local government should accept nothing less.
The Sun must always support the First Amendment even when they disagree with others working to preserve these rights. Without freedom of speech, we are not free.
Susan Hutt
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.