Today’s liberty hoarders — America’s hyper-patriotic freedom lovers, detest mandates of all kinds. Except for closely regulating women’s reproductive rights, they seek liberation from all government rules – well, almost. They only want those favoring their ways of thinking.
To them, the most annoying mandates include public health measures. Who needs “public” health? Health is private, not public. Right? We didn’t need that stuff for thousands of years and managed to live to the average ripe old age of 26. Retirement in those bygone days was quick and final, except for a few old-timers needed to teach apprentices how to decipher buffalo droppings.
If freedom freaks have things their way, they’ll paste signs in all public places with a big red dot that mandates “Lick Here for Herd Immunity.” Nothing should stand in the way of disease, like masks, vaccinations, distancing, handwashing and toilet paper – let it rip!
Freedomists treat COVID-19 symptoms with bleach, goat wormers and anti-malarials, but scientifically tested drugs and vaccines cause them to have fainting spells. Freedom-lovin’ insurrectionists risked lives and limbs scaling walls at the U.S. Capitol, but melt if someone suggests a dinky 25-gauge vaccination needle.
As time passes they might finally notice that nearly 100% of COVID-19 deaths are unvaccinated freedom lovers. Biofeedback is when you begin to receive hints that your political vaccination phobia isn’t working to your advantage. You may suddenly lose your own sense of taste and smell, having already lost your common sense.
They should reconsider getting vaccinated and free themselves from a deadly disease.
