Editor:
In response to the letter in the Aug. 8 edition, “Religion should not be imposed on anyone.” I find it impossible to have any sympathy for this woman.
We clearly have freedom of religion in this country. That means, whether we like it or not, we must tolerate other religions or those who choose none. I suppose it would offend her if she walked into a government facility, including a school, and saw a person wearing a turban or a hijab, but it is allowed in this day and time. Again, religious freedom is just that. You can choose to be a non-Christian if you like, but you can’t choose for anyone else.
I am so tired of people in this country looking for reasons to be upset or offended, to be a victim of something. Everybody wants to have a bandwagon to jump on and be a malcontent. Someone believes something you don’t and now you’re offended and want something done about it. You want change. Enough already!
There are lots of people in this country and we all have to live here together. Let other people do their thing and you do yours. The government won’t and shouldn’t try to appease everyone.
Davette Bevan
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.