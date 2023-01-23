Editor:

As a descendant of Central European immigrants whose homeland was divided by three empires which treated their sectors like colonies to be exploited, denigrated, held back and ultimately erased from history, refusing to let them do it was infused in me. Where they promoted autocracy and despotism, my people stood up and promoted democracy and equality for all. Finally, they recovered freedom. So, nationalism can have its negative and positive sides.


