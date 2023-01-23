As a descendant of Central European immigrants whose homeland was divided by three empires which treated their sectors like colonies to be exploited, denigrated, held back and ultimately erased from history, refusing to let them do it was infused in me. Where they promoted autocracy and despotism, my people stood up and promoted democracy and equality for all. Finally, they recovered freedom. So, nationalism can have its negative and positive sides.
A danger is when we say “us,” “not-us” comes with it. This division threatens democracy. America has been remarkable in making it possible for people to come here from all over the world, preserve as much of their cultural heritage as they chose, and live in peace and harmony as one nation. This is our American heritage. Some would cast it aside.
When religion is drawn in in common with nationalism, the common religious heritage can likewise become divided. The old empires all had official state churches which in time of war blessed their national armies fighting against each other. In each, the state religion was as autocratic as its imperial government but largely subservient to it. They divided the common faith. In America, we have no official religion. All can believe as they wish and let others do the same. Freedom of conscience is our American heritage. Some would toss that away.
“For God and Country” some say. Do they mean freedom of conscience and democracy? Or something else?
