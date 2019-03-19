Editor:
I find it interesting and a bit frightening that one writer feels it is necessary to label those he disagrees with as "sniveling snowflakes." He states later in his letter, "We still live in America, where we have freedom of speech and expression."
If he truly believes this, then we "sniveling snowflakes" or, as he later states, "fragile little snowflakes" have the same freedoms as any other American. Why can't we express what we believe?
I realize Trump calls people he doesn't agree with insulting names. However, is this necessary? The writer sounds angry that his point of view is being challenged.
I can say I want Trump to release his tax returns and to stop lying. I can say students shouldn't be allowed to wear MAGA hats in school unless all students can wear hats. And by the way, I am not in favor of displaying the rebel flag but support displaying the flag of the USA. I can say that because this is America.
Susan J. Turner
Port Charlotte
