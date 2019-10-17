Editor:
It is our pleasure to know Shaune Freeland and her husband Chris. Shaune is running for the Punta Gorda City Council District 3 seat. We have found Shaune to be an extremely intelligent, hard-working professional woman, in addition to being a loving mother and grandmother.
Shaune is involved with many community organizations, serving on the boards of several of them. As local business owners, the Freelands created a charitable foundation and through it, have generously donated over $350,000 to local non-profits such as C.A.R.E., A.W.L., Meals on Wheels, Boys & Girls Club, and many others. She serves on the local 1% sales tax committee, helping to identify worthwhile projects for these public funds.
Shaune is an involved community leader, who as a third-generation native Floridian and long-term resident of Punta Gorda, cares deeply about the future of our little paradise on Charlotte Harbor. Shaune supports responsible growth that maintains our unique community character. With her strong commitment to our community, we believe she would be an ideal addition to the current council.
We urge you to cast your vote for Shaune Goff Freeland on Nov. 5.
Tom & Katherine des Enfants
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.