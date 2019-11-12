Editor:
This week the city of Punta Gorda did not elect Shaune Freeland onto City Council. They chose a different path and that was ok because she already won.
That night we celebrated her victory. She inspired people to vote. She created a tremendous movement getting many people who normally sit on the sidelines involved in their local government. Door by door she made the rounds to understand what are the concerns of the community, met with advisors and educated thousands of people on the issues we face and some ideas in how we can creatively solve them.
She ran a clean race and when we sign waved with Miller’s group there was no divide. I am completely impressed with her gumption, strength and integrity. She is truly a leader in this community, and we are very fortunate to have such an intelligent role model care for this great city we all call home.
Thank you to Shaune and her family for all that you do and congratulations to John and Shaune in your victories.
Kathryn Hutchison
Port Charlotte
