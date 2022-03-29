As the saying goes “if you build it, they will come.”
That proved to be true when The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJTs) initiated a Ukraine Humanitarian Aid effort to help our North Port neighbors help their families in Ukraine. Our hearts were breaking watching events unfold for the people of Ukraine.
Knowing there is a large Ukrainian population in North Port, we wanted to help the relatives of our neighbors in by collecting items they said were needed. The event was publicized to mainstream and social media, flyers were created and distributed, culminating in a massive effort to collect much needed supplies for the people in Ukraine. People in our community came out in droves to drop off their donations at TT Tiki Hut/Four Points by Sheraton.
The response we received far exceeded our expectations! Thank you to Steve Lineberry, Nancy Semon at The Daily Sun, Florida Weekly, Marie LaBrosse (KDWRadio – WKDW), I Heart Radio’s Bob Alexander and FOX4 News’ Colton Chavez for helping us publicize this event. To my fellow Fresh Jersey Tomatoes…Great job!
The FJTs, a group of women originally from N.J. now residing in Charlotte County have hosted a toy drive, for the past 6 years, for Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, raised food for the Homeless Coalition in addition families in Charlotte County distributed through The Boys & Girls Club of Charlotte County.
To everyone who helped with this effort, my heartfelt appreciation for your compassion and generosity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.