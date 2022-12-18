The pandemic didn’t stop them last year, because our community helped us raise 2,000 toys. This year, a horrific hurricane that devastated Charlotte County, didn’t stop them either. Our incredible community helped to raise approximately 2,800 toys for our 7th Annual Fresh Jersey Tomatoes’ Toy Drive!
CBHC will have toys for every child. We had additional toys that we donated to C.A.R.E, and we delivered toys to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County. "Due to the generosity of the people in our community, all of these children will smile on Christmas Day,” said Nanette Leonard, FJT Founder.
According to Kelly Pomerville, director of marketing/ PR for CBHC, “This year, we provided gifts for 104 families (39 additional families than last year) and 183 kids. These toys alleviated pressure on families who would have had to choose between purchasing holiday gifts and necessary staples. The FJT’s helped us achieve our most successful drive ever, and the staff and families at CBHC could not be more grateful.”
“We want to thank everyone who donated toys and to all of the local businesses and organizations who partnered with us; Coastal Expressions & Wine, Copperfish Books, Diana’s Cutting Edge Salon & Boutique, Seminole Lakes Community, Dream Salon & Spa, Friendly Floors, Isles Fitness, The Punta Gorda Chamber, the Punta Gorda Police & Fire departments, Peace River Quilters Guild, Peace River Sail & Power Squadron, & the Wyvern Hotel,” stated Leonard and Pomerville.
Thank you all from the bottom of our collective hearts.
