The 4th Annual Fresh Jersey Tomatoes’ Toy Drive for Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (CBHC) was a blockbuster effort and surpassed previous drives. We raised over 1,000 toys - last four years, our Toy Drives have provided 323 families, and 508 children with toys to make their holidays a happy one.
"On behalf of the FJT’s, we are thrilled with the success of our 4 th Toy Drive. We are elated these children will have a brighter holiday due to the generosity and kindness of the people in our community. We thank everyone who donated toys and to all of the businesses who partnered with us; Copperfish Books, HipNotique, Friendly Floors, Hessler Floor Covering, Isles Fitness, Profiles
Boutique, The Punta Gorda Chamber, Nix & Associates, The Punta Gorda Police & Fire Departments, Peace River Quilter’s Guild, Peace River Sail & Power Squadron & the Wyvern Hotel,” stated Nanette Leonard, founder/Fresh Jersey Tomatoes.
According to Kelly Pomerville, Director of Marketing/ PR for CBHC, “This year, The FJT’s really outdid themselves collecting toys and gifts for children in care at CBHC. These toys alleviate pressure on families who would have had to choose between purchasing holiday gifts and necessary staples. Over the last three years, the FJT’s toy drives have been so successful, that they have been able to donate toys to children who are being helped at C.A.R.E., in addition to those at CBHC. The FJT’s helped us achieve our most successful drive ever, and the staff and families at CBHC could not be more grateful.”
Nanette Leonard
Punta Gorda
