Editor:
Due to the pandemic, we didn’t know what to expect this year when we started collecting toys for our 5th Annual Fresh Jersey Tomatoes’ (FJT) Toy Drive benefiting Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (CBHC). However, our fears were unfounded.
CBHC estimates we raised approximately 2,000 toys! The unbridled generosity from our community went through the preverbal roof! Not only did we deliver toys to all the children at CBHC, we donated more toys to C.A.R.E, in addition to Valerie’s House and Big Brothers Big Sisters. We are thrilled these children had a brighter holiday.
According to Kelly Pomerville, director of Marketing/ PR for CBHC, “This year, The FJT’s really outdid themselves collecting toys and gifts for children in care at CBHC. We provided gifts for 65 families and 175 kids. These toys alleviated pressure on families who would have had to choose between purchasing holiday gifts and necessary staples. The FJT’s helped us achieve our most successful drive ever, and the staff and families at CBHC could not be more grateful.”
We want to thank everyone who donated toys and to all of the businesses who partnered with us; Copperfish Books, Friendly Floors, Hessler Floor Covering, HipNotique, Isles Fitness, Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, The Punta Gorda Chamber, Nix & Associates, The Punta Gorda Police & Fire Departments, Peace River Quilters Guild, Peace River Sail & Power Squadron, Room by Room Furnishings, & the Wyvern Hotel.
Thank you all from the bottom of our collective hearts.
Nanette Leonard
Punta Gorda
