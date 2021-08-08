According to a front-page article in a recent edition of the Daily Sun, the state of Florida had over 21,000 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic. Republican Florida Governor DeSantis continues to resist mandatory mask requirements and has limited the ability of local officials to impose restrictions in their communities which might slow the spread of the disease.
Meanwhile, using her Twitter account (@NikkiFried), Democrat Nikki Fried, Florida commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, conducts daily briefings with updated information on issues related to the deadly virus. In a calm and reassuring tone, Fried reminds Floridians to get vaccinated and to wear masks, especially indoors. She challenges us all to make fighting the pandemic a community-building activity that lifts spirits and provides hope.
While DeSantis sells T-shirts saying “Don’t Fauci my Florida” and approves executive orders denying funds to local school districts who try to protect students, Commissioner Fried provides updated information based on the most recent scientific evidence and offers reassuring words in difficult times.
She may not be governor, but the commissioner does a better job of leading than does the current occupant of the governor’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.