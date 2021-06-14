Editor:

This is in response to the person who thinks that Nikki Fried hates her last name. I do not know much about the candidate, Nikki Fried, but I do know she is correctly pronouncing her own name. The writer is the one who isn't pronouncing Nikki's last name correctly. It is pronounced 'Freed.'

'Fried' is a name of German descent. In the German language, when the combination of 'ie' is in a word, it is pronounced with the long 'e' sound. When the combination of 'ei' is present, then the word is pronounced as a long 'i' sound. This fact is one thing I learned when I took German in high school. Also, the surname 'Fried' is in my family tree along with other German names.

Kathleen Bryce

Arcadia

