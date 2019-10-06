Editor:
I have a thought for you today. In El Jobean we have lost (do not know what has happened to them) four friends. Either they got sick and passed, or were just moved. We do not know.
People have friends, that families do not consider, when the end is near. Have you and your friends or cronies been having coffee and wondered what ever happened to so and so? It is a hollow feeling to think that they just went away to where ever.
I am not big on funerals, and a lot of the time they are just for relatives. People leave friends, and they should be able to say goodbye. I have told my son Wayne, he has to have a party or maybe an elegant tea. If anyone is left to come.
Think about this.
I am very happy to say that I found Bobby. I happened to stop at his neighbors and it was the time that he come home from rehab. He looked good, but only weighs about 75 pounds. Needs lots of care and love.
Also got to spread the word for the Jesus Loves You Ministry, the outreach for the homeless.
Be careful trick or treating, and do not eat too much of your children’s candy.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
