Editor:
Instead of writing letters to the columnists at the paper about incorrect use of the English language, this time I'm writing a letter to the editor. This time it's the misuse of plural verbs with singular subjects that bothers me.
In a Dec. 26 article about Trump's veto of the Defense Bill, Jon Healy of the L.A. Times writes: "none of these causes are noble." It is not the word closest to the verb that determines the verb. It is the subject. In this case the subject is "none" meaning no one or not one. Not one of these causes is noble, therefore none of these causes is noble is correct.
In the article describing the book about A.C. Frizzell's life there is the statement "one of these folks who don't believe the truth can be" etc. Again, the noun in the prepositional phrase is plural, but it is not the subject. The subject is "one." "One of these folks who doesn't believe" is correct.
This particular misuse is so frequent we usually no longer notice it. Not good. I am not an English teacher, but I do like to use and write what I was taught many years ago. Have the rules changed" Some have, but I don't think this one has. And I do believe the newspaper is responsible for printing correct English.
Barbara Goldberg
Murdock
