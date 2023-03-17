The front-page article in Tuesday’s (3/14) newspaper headlined “Is DeSantis darkening Florida’s sunny open records laws?” is a disheartening example of how everything written by the Associated Press can be severely misleading by corrupt reporting. The article’s subhead, written by your staff, said “provisions could have a freezing effect on free speech.” What an ominous opening we readers encountered!
The article’s first 18-inches claims DeSantis is proposing a bill to destroy Florida’s superb Sunshine State laws on openness, shut down citizen access to government records, “make it harder for people to learn what public officials are doing or to speak out against them,” and “weaken legal precedent protecting journalists and others who publish critical comments” about public figures.
It criticizes DeSantis for challenging “woke leaders in business and public education — and the press.” It concludes that DeSantis is “seeking to undercut a 1964 US Supreme Court decision that shielded news outlets from libel judgments.” Extremely ominous accusations, one might say.
The final 2-inches quote the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Alex Andrade: “This bill will make it easier for someone who’s actually been harmed by a defamatory statement to pursue justice in Florida courts.”
Not one sentence was written about the actual content of the bill. Sun readers: watch every AP story for such catastrophic omissions. All bias is 80% omission, as it frees its originator from the burden of telling the other side of the story. — the AP’s favored approach.
